GRIMES, John Christopher "Chris"



MEMORIAL ANNOUNCEMENT



67, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 14th, 2021.



Chris was born on May 28, 1954, in Hamilton, Ohio. He graduated from Lemon Monroe High School in 1972 and enlisted in the United States Navy. After 21 years of service, he retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer.



Chris is survived by his mother, Opal Singer of Monroe, OH, brother G. Michael Grimes, of Liberty Township, OH, daughter Catherine White (Duane), grandchildren Liam and Callie White of Angwin, CA, and a special cousin Peggy McGuire of Oxford, OH.



Chris leaves behind an extended family to include Kenny Grimes, Suzie Fichter, Bruce Grimes, Michelle Tonnesen, Kendrea Van Vorst, and Joshua Frost.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 2nd, 2022, at the One Community Church, (formerly the Monroe Presbyterian Church), 57 West Elm St., Monroe, OH.



Visitation will be from 10 am – 11 am. Services will begin at 11 am, with Rev. Dr. Steven Copeland officiating.



As a retired U.S. Navy Veteran, Chris wanted his ashes to be scattered at sea.

