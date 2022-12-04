GRIMES, Jr., Dale F.



Age 80, died peacefully at Randall Residence, Tipp City, on November 27, 2022. He was born November 12, 1942, in Celina, Ohio, son of the late Dale F. Sr. and Evelyn (Harmeyer) Grimes. Dale is survived by his wife, Patricia (Hinze) Turner Grimes, son, Brett Grimes (Patty) and several brothers and sisters. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To read Dale's full life tribute, please visit



www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.

