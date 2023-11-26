Grimes, Clyde Willard



Clyde Willard Grimes, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather peacefully departed this world on November 21, 2023. His passing has left an unfillable void in the hearts of all who knew him.



Clyde was born on February 21, 1933 in Cedartown, Georgia to James and Classo Grimes. He is a graduate of Northridge High School, class of 1951, and a 1959 graduate of Sinclair Community College with an associate degree in accounting.



He served in the United States Air Force for four years, attaining the rank of Staff Sargeant and earning several accommodations including the National Defense Service and Good Conduct medals.



Clyde worked at Sherwin Williams for over forty years. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed spending time with his family, coaching his sons' baseball teams, playing tennis and softball, and rooting on the Ohio State Buckeyes.



Clyde was an active member of Covenant at Sugar Grove church, where he served as an elder, choir member, usher, Bible study leader, and greeter.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Beverly (Brookey), his sons Scott (Lisa) and Tim (Julie), granddaughters Sarah Hildebrand (Mike), Emily Garrett (Pat), Abby Webb (Collin), and Molly. He is also survived by great grandchildren Malcolm and Melody Hildebrand, and Kellan and Breccan Webb. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Classo Grimes, brothers James, Graham, and Larry, and sister Catherine.



Clyde donated his body to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Clyde can be made to Hospice of Dayton, The Alzheimer's Association, or the Covenant at Sugar Grove church.



