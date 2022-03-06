GRIGSBY, Harriet Lucille



Harriet Lucille Grigsby, 90, of Bentonville, AR, and long-time resident of Dayton, passed away February 21, 2022. She was born February 22, 1931, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, to the late Frank N. and Blanche Ellen Grimm Shoaf. Mrs.



Grigsby was also preceded by her loving husband of more than 66 years, Robert Grigsby. Following graduation, she



attended teacher's college and married her high school sweetheart. The couple moved to Ohio and and made their life in Dayton. After some health issues the Grigsbys moved to Northwest Arkansas to be closer to their daughter and



son-in-law. Harriet enjoyed spending time with her friends, shopping, painting, crafts, and working Corvette flea markets with her husband; but she loved the times shared with her family. She was a member of Spinning Road Baptist Church in Dayton, Ohio. Survivors include her daughter, Bobbi (Charlie) Heidelberg of Bella Vista, AR; a granddaughter, Leigh Ann Heidelberg of New York City; numerous extended family members and dear friends. A private service was held.



