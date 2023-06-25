Griffith, Cameron Scott "Cam"



Cameron Scott Griffith, the son of Michael and Kay (Hampel) Griffith of Oxford, OH, passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2023 at the age of 54. He was born December 6, 1968 in Iowa City, Iowa. His family moved to Oxford, Ohio in 1971, where he attended Kramer and McGuffey elementary schools, Talawanda High School, and Miami University.



After Graduate Study in Archaeology at Indiana University, Bloomington, he taught at the University of Northern Arizona, Central Michigan University, Missouri State University, Hanover College, and Texas Tech University, where he taught courses in Archaeology and Geospatial Technology. He was an expert in ancient Maya rock art, leading numerous digs and cave explorations in Belize during summer sessions. He was also spearheading pioneering research on the anti-diabetic properties of Chaya, a plant that is part of traditional diets in Mesoamerica.



He married Lauren (Miller) Griffith on October 11, 2009. He is survived by his parents, his wife and their two children, Harper Dale Griffith and Roland James Griffith, his sister Laura Griffith Austin.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com