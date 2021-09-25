GRIFFIN, Victor Keith



Victor Keith Griffin, 61, beloved father, husband, son, and brother, passed away in Dayton, OH, on September 21, 2021. He was born in Nevada, MO, on September 2, 1960. He graduated from Bellbrook High School in 1978 and went on to graduate from Rets Tech Center with honors. NCR and Kettering Medical Center are where he worked as a Computer Technician/Operator for most of his technical career. Victor was very musically talented and performed with several local rock bands in his younger years. He enjoyed singing, playing the piano, keyboards, and guitar. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and ability to light up a room with his laughter and smile. He is survived by his parents, Wanda (Tom) Rodieck Mallison and Ronald (Jenna) Griffin, wife Sharon Jasinski Griffin, two children Alex (Sarah) Griffin and Jennifer Griffin, sister Rhonda (George) Griffin McGinness, brothers Ken (Penny) Mallison and Craig (Becky) Mallison, Uncle Gary (Barbara) Rodieck, Aunt Carolyn (Leon) Rodieck Briggs, and 9 nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID -19 pandemic, the memorial and burial services will be private to family members.

