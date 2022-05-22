springfield-news-sun logo
X

GREMLING, Robert

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GREMLING, Robert P.

Age 74, of Kettering, passed away due to health complications, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born in Dayton on September 30, 1947, to the late Richard and Catherine (Fecher) Gremling. Bob is survived by his siblings, Rick (Lynn) Gremling, Tom Gremling, Jackie (Russ) Larish, Jerry (Daqaree) Gremling, John Gremling, and Chris (Julie) Gremling; nieces and nephews, April (Bryan) Davidson, Ashley (Thomas) Cotterman, Genevieve (Clay) Gremling Springer, David, Alexa, Megan and Mitch Gremling; great-nieces and nephews, |Stanton and Maylin Davidson, Connor and Kessler Springer; and his honorary drum circle family. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 2-4 pm at the Newcomer North Dayton Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. A celebration of life will follow at 4pm. To send the family a special message, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
Buscemi, Jean
2
Kantosky, Dorothy
3
SCACCHETTI, Reagan
4
Grusenmeyer, Daniel
5
BURKHOLDER, Dorothy
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top