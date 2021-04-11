X

GRELEWICZ, Michael

GRELEWICZ, Jr.,

Michael Richard

Michael Richard Grelewicz, Jr., 32, of Springfield, passed away April 3, 2021, at the Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born May 28, 1988, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the son of Lisa (Hagopian) and Michael R. Grelewicz, Sr. Michael loved doing landscaping and

construction work. Survivors

include his father and stepmother, Michael R. and Jennifer Grelewicz, Sr. of Springfield; five siblings, Theresa, Kathleen, Travis, Nathaniel, and Trinity Grelewicz; nephew and nieces, Tate, Tessa, and Alexis; aunt and uncles, Sandy Mulligan (Karie Barczak), Rick (Ruth) Grelewicz, and Gary Grelewicz; and many other family

members and close friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lisa Grelewicz, and beloved grandparents, Richard E. and Irene M. Grelewicz. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 pm on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with a memorial service beginning at 4:00 pm. Condolences may be shared at


Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

