GREGORY, Rosemary



Our dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday evening, June 25, 2022, at 9:47pm, and was surrounded by her children and grandchildren at the time of her passing. She was a devoted and loving wife to her high school sweetheart and husband Don for forty-three years before his passing in 2001, and missed him every day until she passed. She was a loving grandmother who dearly loved her six grandchildren, instilling her values and faith in God in each one of them, helping them to become the wonderful adults that they are today. She often expressed her gratitude for being blessed with the health and long life, so she was able to love and spend time with her twelve great-grandchildren. She would never miss an opportunity to join the family for any activity that brought us together for food, laughter, and fellowship. Rosemary was a member of First Christian Church in Springfield, Ohio, and remained a member from the mid 1960's until her passing. She thoroughly enjoyed Sunday school class, church related activities, and spending time with her close girlfriends enjoying numerous trips and activities. She graduated from the Miami Valley School of Nursing in 1956, and went on to enjoy a long nursing career until finally retiring from Saint John's Nursing Facility. She could strike up a conversation with anyone and never met a stranger, and had the ability to sense when someone was in need. She was always quick to comfort and to offer kind words of encouragement to anyone. When she was unable to drive and get around to visit any longer, she still took great satisfaction in sending cards to the people she loved with uplifting handwritten notes inside. She loved to cook and entertain, and she never stopped collecting recipes. She absolutely loved birds, decorated her apartment with pictures of birds, and filled her windows with sun-catchers in the shape of colorful birds. She loved nothing more than to have the bags packed and the cooler filled ready to leave when her husband arrived home from work at the end of the week, and then jump in the car and head to their little cottage at Indian Lake, enjoying every minute that they shared together. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends. Survivors include her children, Cleve (Christy) Gregory, Trace Gregory (Rhonda Miller) and Nicia Daugherty (Joe Moore); grandchildren, Brittany Murnahan, Ciara (Jake) Danely, Dustin (Tatiana) Daugherty, Kara (Tyler) McCarty, Carly (Ryan) Mayfield, Kaitlin (Bo) Olderham; great-grandchildren, Olivia, Owen and Adrian Murnahan, Rex and Rose Danely, Eleanor Daugherty, Lillian, Lainey and Elsie McCarty, Roman, Boone and Hudson Mayfield; sisters-in-law, Patricia Gregory and Janice Gregory; brother-in-law, Terry (Teresa) Gregory. In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Donald. Family and friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, from 11am to Noon in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Rosemary's life will begin at noon. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting



