GREGORY, Junior W. "Wayne"

95 of Carlisle, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Born May 16, 1925, in Rowan County, Kentucky, son of Alfred and Ina (nee Cassidy) Gregory.

Wayne is survived by his daughter, Patricia Haynes; grandchildren, Erinn (Nick) Conness and Brendhan (Sarah) Haynes; step-granddaughter, Marcie Mullins; great-grandchildren, his "Dandy Boys", Henry and Beau Conness and Jackson and

Samuel Haynes; step-great-grandchild, Devan Mullins; sister-in-law, Belva Gregory; numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Marie (nee Wages) Gregory; his sons, David Gregory and

infant son, Timothy Gregory; son-in-law, Bud Haynes; siblings, Irene, Zora, Hollie, Vincent, Jimmy, and Perry.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment at Edwardsville Cemetery, Harlan Township, Ohio.

