GREENWOOD, John

GREENWOOD, John J.

There is a Memorial service to celebrate the life of John J. Greenwood, who passed away on March 28, 2020, scheduled for May 14th at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Albert the Great Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering 45429. If desired, donations may be directed to MSU (Morehead State University) Foundation with memo "John Greenwood Memorial Golf Scholarship" to Greg Haney, 277 Eagle Drive, Morehead, KY 40351. COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Please join family and friends for lunch at Marion's Pizza, 711 Shroyer Road, Dayton 45419. John's obituary may be viewed at www.newcomer.com.

