GREENWOOD, John D. "Dan"



Age 85, passed away on April 13, 2021. He was born in Bellaire, Ohio, on November 29, 1935, to the late Harry and Goldie Greenwood. Beloved husband of 62 years to Carol Greenwood (Foster); loving



father of Debra Swarts (Rob) of Reston, VA, Melony Ohalek



of Austintown, OH, and Dr. Dan Greenwood (Diana) of Sagamore Hills, OH. John was "Pap Pap" to six grandchildren, Rachel and Catherine Swarts, Stephanie Ohalek, Connor, Emily and Andy Greenwood. He was one of six children. Brothers, Harry (deceased) and Tom Greenwood (deceased), sisters, Ruth Ann Ryan (deceased), Agnes Watt (deceased) and



survived by twin sister, Nancy LeMasters. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1959-1964. He retired from Navistar after 42 years. John was hardworking and never



forgot his humble beginnings in Bellaire. He fondly remembered St. John's Parish while currently belonging to St. Teresa in Springfield. His hobbies included watching Cleveland



Indians baseball, NASCAR racing, the Triple Crown, making his "famous meatballs", doing yardwork and relaxing in his swing. He enjoyed frequently beating his grandchildren in card games (he was a master at "Golf".) Above all, John was a diehard Notre Dame football fan! The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Kneisley for his kindness and care. A private mass will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

