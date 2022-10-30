GREENFIELD, Dorothy

GREENFIELD (Griffin), Dorothy May "Dor"



Dorothy "Dor" May Greenfield (Griffin), daughter of Fred and Lila Griffin, born September 1, 1933, in Cleveland, OH, passed away peacefully at home on October 25, 2022, surrounded by her family after a month of declining health. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, John L., who she met on a train returning home from Nebraska, she said to herself - "he's the one" and they were married for 59 years. She and John traveled to all 50 states and beyond during their time together. Dorothy's life was one great adventure centered around family, friends, camping, travel, spending time gardening in her flower beds, sewing (particularly wedding dresses, Barbie clothes and nightgowns), bowling, hosting and cooking for all life's celebrations and holidays at her home. She is survived by her daughters, Loretta Gaul and Karen Yoder; grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer) Gaul, Lyle (Melissa) Anthony and Lyndsay (John) Morris; great-grandchildren, Kamea, Emily, Andrew, Mason, Olivia, Maddy and Waylon; sister, Ruth (Fred) Heipp; as well as numerous loving relatives and many friends. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John L. Greenfield; 3 brothers, Raymond, George and Art; great-grandchildren, Reagan and Griffin; and son-in-law, Darrell Yoder. A visitation will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, OH 45459). Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband and great-grandchildren. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

