GREENE, Samuel

Samuel Greene, 86, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Sycamore Hospital. He was born July 6, 1934, in Thornhill, Tennessee, the son of Rufus and Ethel (Ogan) Greene. He is survived by his wife Sally; son Steve (Donna) Greene; four grandchildren, Angela (Chad), Jimbob (Katie), Sherry (Shane) and Steven (Nichole); four great-grandchildren Parker, Braden and Shana (Charlie); two sisters Sandra and

Rebecca. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons Mitch and Jim. No services will be held. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

