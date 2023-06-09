Greene, Ronald L.



Ronald L. Greene, 92, a lifetime resident of Medway, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. He was born April 18, 1931 in Medway, the son of the late Elwood and Esther (Taynor) Greene. Ronald was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Korean War. He was a member of American Legion Post 286 and retired from W.P.A.F.B. Ronald is preceded in death by his wife Esther (Chambers) Greene; daughter Rhonda Harrison; sister Betty Martin; and son-in-law Kenneth Jackson. He is survived by his children Carol Jackson, Laura Quinton, Rodney (Angela) Greene and Marvin (Joanne) Greene; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, June 12, 2023, from 11am-12pm with the service to honor Ronald beginning at 12:00pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Medway Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



