GREEN, Sally

GREEN (Vezina), Sally Joanne



Died on July 3, 2021. Sally was born in Ft Wayne, IN, on



November 8, 1931, while visiting relatives. She grew up in Flint, MI, and has always been a Michigander at heart with her favorite memories being the special times she spent



during her youth with family and friends in the UP. Sally is preceded in death by her mother and father, Doris and George Vezina, and her beloved husband of 64 years, Don "Donnie" Green. She is survived by her brother Bob Vezina, daughter Laura (Dave Moore), daughter Jan (Kevin Boylan), son Dave (Beth), son Bob (Theresa); her grandchildren David Jude (Emily), Matt M., Patter (Millena), Jenny Sarah (Justin), Christina (Jim), and Matt G.; and 5 great-grandchildren. Sally received her undergraduate degree from Miami University, Oxford, and her Master's in Education from Wright State



University. She taught middle school Math in the Dayton



Public School System until she retired in the early '90s. She was an active member of Temple Israel, serving as an educator and program director for many years. Sally enjoyed reading, playing Mahjong, cooking/baking, gardening, and was an



adventurous traveler with Donnie by her side. She loved spending time with her many good friends, and especially cherished time spent with family, regularly organizing large family gatherings for holidays or special celebrations. A



celebration of life service will be planned for a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association - Miami Valley Chapter, Hospice of Dayton, Doctors Without Borders, or a charity of your choosing.

