GREEN, John M.



Age 97 of Moraine passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, John was born in Tazwell, TN, on Nov. 15, 1924, to the late Jesse and Eppie Green. John was an Army veteran of WWll serving in Patton's 3rd Army 735th Tank Battalion "Last of the Iron Men". John retired from Harrison Radiator Division of General Motors with 40 years of service. John was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Alma Green. He is survived by 3 sons; Mitchell, Randall and Wendall Scott Green, 2 god-grandchildren; Anne and Tony Phan. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home 800 So. Alex Rd. West Carrollton with Pastor Brent Todd officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to services on Saturday (12 noon-2 p.m.).

