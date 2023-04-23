X

Grayson, Esther

Obituaries
2 hours ago

GRAYSON, Esther B.

age 81, passed away on April 15, 2023. She is survived by daughter Angela Grayson: grandson Destin (Ashley) Grayson; great-grandsons: Aidon, Maison and Tyson; other loving family. Funeral Service 11AM, Tuesday, April 25th at Phillips Temple CME Church. Visitation 10-11AM. Interment Dayton Memorial Park.

HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Fritsch, Thomas
2
Brex, Denise
3
Delaney, Edwin
4
Cunningham, Steven
5
Day, Anthony
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top