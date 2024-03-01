Gray, Lionel Ray



Lionel Ray Gray, age 83, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. He was born in Lillybrook, WV on March 11, 1940, the son of Thomas Pilton Gray and Minnie (Bowman) Gray. Lionel was a machinist for GE. He loved to play softball. Lionel was active at Towne Boulevard Church of God where he coached the softball team. Lionel and Mary both enjoyed serving the widows of the church. He was a loving husband, devoted father and papaw.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Everett Gray. Lionel is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary; son, Darin (Angie) Gray; two grandchildren, Brooke and Justin; three siblings, Norman (Judy) Gray, Loretta Novak and Gregory (Cathy) Gray.



Visitation will be 10 am-12 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 12 pm with Rev. Carson Gray and Pastor Mark Jackson officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Longmeadow Drive, Middletown, OH 45005. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



