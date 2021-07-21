GRAY, Charlotte Ann



78, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday



evening, July 18, 2021. She was born in Springfield on March 13, 1943, the daughter of the late James H. and Mary Opal (Ford) Tincher. Charlotte



retired from Robbins & Myers following 41 years of service. She is survived by her husband of 14 years, Forrest M. Brown; children, Russell E. "Rusty" (Danny) Andrews Jr., Floyd A. "Zip" (Mary) Gray II, Beth Ann (Andy) Conover, and Kimberly (Tom) Heckman; step-children, Bill (Linda) Money, Jimmy



(Cindy) Money and Patty (Richard) Ward; sister, Susie Horney; several grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.



Also surviving are countless nieces and nephews and her grand fur babies, Zoie and Brutus. She was preceded in death by thirteen siblings. Charlotte's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Carol Alexander presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. The service will be livestreamed on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning at 11:00 a.m.




