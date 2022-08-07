GRAY, Bonnie

GRAY (Pendleton),



Bonnie Lee



9/2/1944 - 7/31/2022



With profound sadness, the family of Bonnie Lee (Pendleton) Gray (age 77 of Alexandria, KY) announces her death. Mom was born on September 2, 1944, to Fred and Mildred Pendleton in Springfield, Ohio. Mom's prolonged battle with a genetic, stroke-related disease and its many challenges, ended peacefully on July 31, 2022.



Mom is survived by her children: Tasha (Jeremy) Holland, Todd (Kathy) Gray, and Tiffani Erickson and daughter-in-law Jayme Gray; grandchildren: Hagen Gray, Addison Gray and Kylie (Dylan) Meloche; sisters: Gloria Sparks, Susan Huber, Edna (Robert) Abbitt and Virginia Pendleton; many nieces and nephews, family members and friends. She was preceded in death by: her beloved husband Thomas Gray; son Tyler Gray; parents Fred and Mildred Pendleton; and sister Donna Jenkins.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 3 pm at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 100 French Street, Cold Spring, KY 41076. The family will receive visitors prior to the service from 1-3 pm. For more details on the Zoom option available for the memorial service, please contact: Jeremy Holland at #859.801.9841. Flower deliveries will only be received from 11:30 am - 1 pm on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the address provided above. A private burial will take place prior to the memorial service.

