GRAVENSTINE, Mary "Madileen"



Of Centerville, passed into the glory of heaven peacefully on 13, March 2022, after living almost 99 years. Born in Kentucky, the daughter of Harry Tiffney and Eliza Flora (Green)



Chasteen she graduated from Franklin High School, class of 1941, and retired as an Air Force spouse after 30 years of



Service. Following High School, she was employed as secretary to R.E. Augspurger, superintendent of schools in Franklin, and later the office of the Charles E. Maish company. She married then Capt. Donald J. Gravenstine November 1944, in Franklin, where she followed military assignments throughout the United States and abroad. She was a member of Southminster Presbyterian Church, Centerville. She loved her family and cherished her motorhome travels with her husband, fishing and camping. She also was an avid gardener with wonderful vegetable and flower beds where she enjoyed watching the birds and critters visit. She was preceded in death by one son, Randy Gravenstine; two daughters; Sandra Lee and Donna Jo Gravenstine; her parents; Harry and Flora Chasteen; her



husband; Col. Donald J. Gravenstine; four brothers Earl,



Ernest, Harry and Everett Chasteen, and one sister Pearl Ward. She is survived by her son Scott (Shelley) Gravenstine; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. Pastor Nancy Birdsong will be officiating a graveside ceremony Tuesday, 22 March, 11:00am at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin. If desired, contributions may be made to the Southminster Presbyterian Church, Far Hills Ave, Centerville. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

