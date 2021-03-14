GRANT, Mae A.



Age 89, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Grant, Jr.; son, Jeffrey Grant; parents, Elease and Ernest Garrett; sisters, E. Hermanie McFarland, Roberta Garrett, Amanda Wilks; brothers, Steven, Maury and Drake Garrett; sisters-in-law, Brenda and Cynthia



Garrett; brothers-in-law, Roger Kendall, Eugene Wilks. She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, John Grant III; daughter, Monique Grant; granddaughter, LeKeisha Grant; grandsons, Calvert Grant, Jamel Hoard; sister, Effie Kendall; great-grandsons and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Walk-through visitation 11 am-12 noon on Monday, March 15, at The MarketPlace Movement, 3300 W. Third St. Live streamed service will be held at 12 noon. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ohio Valley MS Society. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

