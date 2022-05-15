GRAM, Carolyn Sue



Age 84, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. She was born the daughter of Norman and Marjorie (Yarger) Skinner on February 17, 1938, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Dee Schofield. Carolyn is survived by her



husband Roger Gram; sons Dale (Rhonda) Gram of Dayton, Kevin Gram of Springfield, and Butch (Pam) Lorton of



Virginia; daughters Denise Gram of Springfield, Kim (Todd) Jackson of Alabama, Julie (Robert) Chiles of Springfield, and Lynn Fraley of Springfield; 14 grandchildren, numerous great and great-great grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Carolyn was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Springfield. Carolyn was well known in the community for her passion of volunteer work, most



recently she was awarded the Presidential Achievement Award for volunteering over 4000 hours at Springfield



Regional Medical Center. She was also active with Relay for Life, and The Animal Welfare League. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, crocheting, and needle work. Most of all she enjoyed spending quality time with her family and friends. Friends and Family may call on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 11AM – 12PM at Trinity Lutheran, 1612 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield, Ohio 45505 where a funeral service will be held at 12PM with Pastor Bruce Kramer officiating.



Interment to follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn's name to Relay for Life. Online condolences may be left at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com