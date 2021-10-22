springfield-news-sun logo
X

GRAHAM, NATHAN

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GRAHAM, Nathan A.

NATHAN A. GRAHAM, age 63, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born October 30, 1957, in Springfield, Ohio, son of the late Lawrence and Marjorie (Walls) Graham.

Nathan graduated from Greenon High School in 1975 and was a proud veteran of the United States Marines. He loved sports of all kinds and was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and the Detroit Red Wings. Nathan was particularly skilled in the kitchen and treasured opportunities to cook for his family and friends. He was a master in art of food presentation. Nathan was also a lover of music of all genres and enjoyed playing the drums. He possessed a wonderful singing voice and could impersonate almost any entertainer.

Survivors include his loving fiancée, Shelia Sheets; two daughters, Misty (Gerardo) Carrillo and Terah Sheets; two sons, Roger (Dana) Graham and Marshle (Nikki) Graham; eight grandchildren, Kyle, Logan, Victor, Tony, Jaxon, Ayla, Kadie, and Charlotte; one great-grandchild, Liam; one sister, Pam Orndorff, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Jeannette Sheets; three siblings, Tim Graham, Rod Graham, and Diana Talbott; and two brothers-in-law, Russell Talbott and Bob Orndorff.

Nathan loved family and carried and treasured them in his heart always. He had an enormous amount of pride and love for his children and their accomplishments. He admired their strength and determination to follow their heart and dreams.

A service to honor Nathan's life will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, at 2:30pm. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:30pm until the time of service. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.

To be forever remembered as a great friend and loving father.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
DAVIS, George
2
SEARS, LUCY
3
HARGRAVE, RUTHANNA
4
PERKINS, Christine
5
JONES, Joy
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top