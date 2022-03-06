GRAHAM, Mary

GRAHAM (Bement), Mary Lou



84, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on February 25, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born to parents Lyle Paul and



Doris Irene Ankin Bement on December 12, 1937, in East



Aurora, NY. She graduated from East Aurora High School, Class of 1955. Mary Lou graduated from the State University of New York Agricultural and Technical Institute at Alfred in 1957 with an associate degree in Applied Sciences. She



received a bachelor's degree from Wright State University in 1997. Mary Lou worked for several departments at Wright State University and retired as the Assistant to the Dean of the School of Medicine. Mary Lou is survived by her sister Joann Schroeder, daughters Laura Graham, Susan Parker, and Ann (Ted) Meyer, grandchildren Paul (Nicole) Taylor, Doug (Ricci) Taylor, Kristina (Robert) Call, Allison (Tasmaya) Parker-Lagoo, Laura (Jon) Mason, Leslie Grube, Rachel Meyer, Susan (Nick) Beecroft, and Katherine Meyer, and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Lyle



William Bement, infant daughter Barbara Anne Graham, and former husband Henry C. Graham. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Wounded Warrior Project, or Dayton Children's Hospital.



