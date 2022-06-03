springfield-news-sun logo
X

GRAHAM, David

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

GRAHAM, David Lee

(79), of Xenia passed away October 26, 2021. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Patty (Welch); parents James and Erma (Jordan) Graham.

Survived by his children, Toni (Andrew), Michael (Terri), and James (Frankie). Pappa to Eric, Jackie (Luke), Samuel, Mollee and three great-granddaughters; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation is June 8, Union United Methodist Church, 1145 Union Road, Xenia from 5:30 - 7:00pm. With a second visitation Thursday, June 9 from 10-11am, Woodland Cemetery (Chapel), 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409. Service

immediately following from 11am – Noon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton Foundation, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum 937-228-3221, www.woodlandcemetery.org. Union United Methodist Church (Xenia or the United Methodist Church of your choice).

Condolences may be made to the family at


www.NeeldFuneralHome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Neeld Funeral Home

1276 North Detroit Street

Xenia, OH

45385

https://www.neeldfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
POTTER, Charles
2
SIMOPOULOS, Martha
3
TURNER, Abraham
4
GRAY, Nancy
5
BIDDLE, Arlene
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top