GRAGG, Mary Lou



Age 78, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2021, at Springfield Assisted Living. She was born in Springfield, on December 18, 1942, daughter of the late Robert and Charlotte (Dunning) Littleton. Mary Lou loved her family more than anything and worked hard her entire life, often working two jobs. She was a friendly face to many at BP and Tim Horton's and loved her customers and was also a quality control supervisor at Encon for 28 years. Mary Lou was very dedicated in anything that she did. She was devoted to her children and would do anything for them. Survivors include four children, Terry (Gay) Brink, Rick Brink, Paul Brink Jr. and Heidi (Dennis) Collier; six grandchildren, Christalyn Sarven, Samantha Brink, Megan Brink, Olivia Brink, Sara Brink and A.J. Collier; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Connie (James) Davis and Colette Bryant; brother, Dennis Littleton, along with several nieces and nephews. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her brother, Robert E. Littleton and her great-granddaughter, Charlotte Collier. While she will be sadly missed by all, we find comfort knowing that she is in a better place and resting with God. Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, from 12-1pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, where a celebration of Mary Lou's life will follow. She will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared to her family by visiting



