GRAETER, Sylvia F.



Age 83 of Beavercreek, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul D. "Dan" Graeter, in 2018 following 60 years of marriage, as well as by her parents, Earl and Mary Faisst. She is survived by three sons: Dan and wife Cheri, Earl John and wife Kim, and David and wife Gnu. She is also



survived by five grandchildren: Anna, Abby, Adam, Daphne and Eli. Two sisters, Mary Ann Dayspring and Dianna Burkett also survive her, as do special friends Jean and John Nunner and Kaye and Jim Shields, and numerous loving nieces and nephews. Sylvia was employed at Miami Valley Hospital. She loved to spend time at the casino and her vacation home with her grandchildren at Norris Lake. Friends may call at the Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. from 12-1 PM on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 1 PM Tuesday with interment following in Calvary



Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Dayton in Sylvia's memory. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

