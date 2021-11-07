GRADY, Phyllis Ann



Was called to heaven on October 30th, 2021. Born September 13th, 1934, in Redkey, Indiana, to Clyde and Marrietta Chenoweth, Phyllis has traveled across six continents with her late husband, Michael Grady, and, after his untimely death, crossed the seventh continent off their list for them both.



A woman of devout faith, Phyllis volunteered tirelessly in her church and community; serving several terms as President of the Vandalia Lionesses.



Phyllis took deep pride in her family. She delighted in spending time together. Phyllis is survived by her daughter Tammy Sexton (Ron), son Ted Grady (Cindy), grandson Matt Sexton (Jia), granddaughters Carrie Ann Sexton, Sarah Hicks (Cullen), Jenna Stacy (Aaron), and her great-granddaughter Erika



Sexton.



Phyllis Ann is much loved by her family and friends, and will be missed by the many lives she has touched with her gentle compassion and steadfast loyalty, but leaves us to be reunited with her parents, her brother Gene, and beloved husband



Michael.



We grieve, but know Phyllis is with Jesus.



Services will be held on Sunday, November 14th at Christian Life Center in Vandalia. Viewing to be held 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm with funeral service to follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be considered to Aullwood Audubon Center & Farm or to Five Rivers Metroparks, 1000 Aullwood Road Dayton, Ohio 45414 to



honor Phyllis' deep appreciation of nature and wonder of God's creations.



Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.


