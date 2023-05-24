Grabill, Wilson F.

Grabill, Jr., Wilson F.



Wilson F. Grabill, Jr., 87, of Oxford, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2023, at the Knolls of Oxford, where he resided. He is survived by his wife, Liudmila Nikolayevna Grabill, of the Knolls of Oxford; children and their spouses Wilson F. Grabill, III, of San Diego, CA, Shaun and Julia (Grabill) Hughes, of Murrieta, CA, and Paul and Barbara Grabill, of Poway, CA; grandchildren Valerie, Molly and Melanie Grabill, and Breton Fletcher Hughes; and sisters Beverly Endebrock, of Lewiston, ID, and Linda Parker, of Bloomington, MN, and their families. He also is survived by his step-daughters Masha Grass and Ksenia Rozhkova and their families. Wilson was born in Shreveport, LA, on Nov. 19, 1935, to W. Fletcher Grabill, an airline pilot, and Margaret Haynes Grabill, a homemaker. He joined the US Air Force for several years after high school and subsequently received his BA degree in political science from Ohio State University. It was during his time in the Air Force that he met Joyce Naftzger Grabill (1933-2016), who became his first wife and mother of their children. A longtime resident of Oxford, Wilson was founder and president of Integrity Systems, Inc., a local computer services company. A visitation for Wilson will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 from 11 am until time of funeral service at 12 pm; burial to follow at Oxford Cemetery.

