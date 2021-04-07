X

GOTTSHALL, Larry

GOTTSHALL, Larry E.

Age 69, of Cincinnati, passed away peacefully Friday, April 2, 2021, with his family by his side following a valiant fight to

recover from complications of a stroke. Larry was a retired member of the Teamsters Local 100, a Freemason, an avid

Cincinnati Reds fan, an automotive enthusiast, a conservative Christian and a proud father and grandfather. He leaves

behind four sons Chris

(Denise), Nate (Aleta), Zack (Heather) and Mike (Caitlyn) and ten grandchildren Caitlin, Michael, Jared, Ciara, Skylar,

Felicity, Jaden, Isaiah, Annabelle and Eloise; and sister Luann (Tim) Meador. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father Claude, mother Opal, and sisters Linda (Don) Jones and Loraine Sheets. Visitation will be held at the Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, on Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 4 PM - 6 PM. A Private burial will be at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, his family suggests

donations be made in his honor to the Cincinnati Reds

Community Fund, the American Stroke Association, or the American Cancer Society.

