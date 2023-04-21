Gossett, Wyona

Gossett (Craft), Wyona L. "Cookie"



Age 86, formerly of Somerset, KY, died Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Optimized Senior Living, Lebanon, Ohio. She was born on July 16, 1936 in Whitesburg, Kentucky, the daughter of Commodore and Gertrude (Hunsucker) Craft. She was a graduate of Whitesburg High School in 1954 and graduated from Spencerian Business College in Louisville in 1955. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Elzie Hacker, Jr. She married Dewey Gossett and he preceded her in death. She had been employed as office manager and realtor for Eagle Realty in Somerset, KY. Cookie was loved by so many. She was a devoted Christian, wife, and mother who enjoyed reading, bowling, playing corn hole and traveling with her brother and friends. She is survived by her children, Clarissa Lichliter and fiancé, Larry Warner II of Liberty Township and Kimberly Keith (Patty) of Anchorage, Alaska; her brother, Commodore Craft, Jr. (Rick) of Chicago, a special sister-in-law, Nina Craft and four grandchildren, Megan (Stephen) Meek, Joshua Lichliter, Clarissa Keith and Natasha Keith and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 24, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. with visitation from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home, 5900 U S Highway 27, Science Hill, Kentucky 42553. Burial will be in Eubank Cemetery in Eubank, Kentucky.

