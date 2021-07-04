springfield-news-sun logo
GORHAM, James

GORHAM, James David "Jim"

76, of Dayton passed away peacefully on Friday, June 25th. Jim retired from the Dayton Public Schools where he was a middle and high school math teacher. He grew up in Dayton View graduating from Fairview High School in 1962 and then attended Defiance College graduating in 1967. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Melva (Pickering) Gorham. He is survived by his wife, Susan Gorham; his two sons Jay and Jon; grandchildren (Will, Luke and Ben); sister and brother-in-law (JoAnn and Gary Moore) and numerous other relatives and friends. Jim was a passionate golfer and a member at Sugar Valley Golf Club. He enjoyed winters spent in the Sarasota, FL, area and spent many summers at Indian Lake in his youth. His

interests included travel, yard work and reading books about history. He was a member of the Dayton Agonis Club and was a coach for Oakwood Jr./Sr. High sports. A gathering of friends will be held, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, July 9, 2021, at TOBIAS FUNERASL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429, followed by a service at 7:00 pm.

