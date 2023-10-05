Gordon, Leland Bunyan "Lee"



Leland Bunyan "Bunny" Gordon, formerly of Dayton, OH, and Getzville, NY, died Friday, May 5, 2023, in Tavares, FL. He was born April 30, 1943, in Eglon, WV, and was 80 years of age. After graduating from General Motors Institute in 1967 where he was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity, he worked as an engineer for General Motors and Delphi for nearly 40 years which also included a 3-year assignment in Caracas, Venezuela.



Aside from his enjoyment of traveling, he was an avid cyclist and camper who loved bright colors. Long distances were his favorite and encompassed cycling from Cocoa Beach to Key West multiple times and coast-to-coast on a 2550-mile trek.



He was the son of the late Louie Gordon and Viola Dare Fike and was also preceded in death by his sister, Beverly.



He led a very full life and is survived by his wife, Rita, of Tavares, FL; his son, Douglas (Karen) Gordon of Coconut Creek, FL; daughter, Kristen (Bill) Jordan of McKinney, TX; grandsons, Beau and Cole Gordon; granddaughters, Melissa and Angelica Davenport.



A Celebration of Life for Lee will be held on Saturday, October 7, at the Royal Harbor Clubhouse, located in Tavares, FL, from 10:00AM  12:00PM with attendees sporting their favorite cycling jersey or bright colors. Interment will be in Beavercreek, OH at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate a bicycle to someone in need, to Livestrong Challenge (https://www.livestrong.org/), or to your preferred cancer cause.



