GOONAN, Helen Fay



75, of Miamisburg, passed away Sunday, Janaury 30, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus.



She was born June 9, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of James and Ruth (Russell) May.



Helen was a 1964 graduate of Miamisburg High School. She retired from the Kroger Company after 30 years of service. Helen was a member of the Miamisburg Moose Lodge. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and was 'everybody's mom'. Helen will be missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Michael Goonan; children, Melissa Goonan, Carisa (Jeff) Sharritts, and John Goonan; grandchildren, Lily (Nic), Olivia, Emily (Keegan),



Alexis, Jacob, Haley, Allison, Hannah, and Brooklyn; great-grandchildren, Henley, Jovi, Indi, and Gibson; 6 brothers and 1 sister; brother and sister-in-law, Marty and Cindy Kahl; as well as numerous other extended family and a host of friends,



including Aunt Patti, Karen, and Aunt Josie.



Helen was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Henry and Helen Russell; father and mother-in-law, John and Doris Goonan.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3:00 – 4:30 PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A formal time of sharing will begin at 4:30 PM. A Celebration of Life will follow at 6 PM at John's house, 151 Shadow Leaf, Springboro, Ohio 45066. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



