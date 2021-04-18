GOODWIN, James K.



Of Hamilton, passed peacefully Monday, March 29, at the age of 65. He is preceded in death by his parents John and



Martha Goodwin. He is



survived by siblings Susan



Titmus, John (Matt) and Amy Krista, sons Kenneth, Damen, Eric and stepdaughter Hope Weigel. Loving grandfather to 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to American Cancer Society. Memorial and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 24th, at the Lighthouse Fellowship Church, 626 Ridgelawn Ave., in Hamilton from 3-5, and immediately following "Celebration of Life" at Millikin Woods shelter #9. Online condolences are available at



