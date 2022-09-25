GOODSON, Christopher Louis "Goodie"



Age 52, born December 10, 1969, in Dayton, Ohio, transitioned to be with the Lord Saturday, September 17, 2022. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School, Class of 1988; and later attended Sinclair Community College. He was currently employed at Norwood Medical/Tools Company for 19 years, becoming a manager; and was a former employee at Thalers. He was baptized at Faith Temple Pentecostal. Preceded in death by his father, Henry Lewis Goodson. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother, Idella Goodson; wife of 26 years, Dorothy Omeana Brooks-Goodson; daughters, Shaneaka, Christa Shyanne, Shantel Ciara and Casey Shania Goodson; brothers, Marvin and Terry Goodson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation 9 am-12 noon Monday, September 26, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 12 noon. (Mask Required). Interment Dayton Memorial Park.

