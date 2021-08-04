GOODRICH, David L.



David L. Goodrich 76, of Beavercreek went to be with the Lord, on July 26, 2021. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Raymond Sr. and Effie Goodrich. David was a devoted member of Landmark Baptist Church in Dayton. Lovingly known as "Big Dave" or "Dutch", he never took his assignment from God in this life lightly and you could always bank on his encouragement and love, while also bringing a smile to your face with his shenanigans. "Big Dave" was involved with most everything he could be with his church family, including singing in the choir and leading the basketball program that he implemented. He has moved on to his new assignment to a wonderful place with his Heavenly Father where he will certainly be socializing, singing, and dancing to his heart's



content. He is survived by his nephews, Raymond Goodrich and Jeffrey Goodrich; sister-in-law, Joann Goodrich; his church family and many other friends and relatives. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Raymond Goodrich Jr. Services will be held at Landmark Baptist Church on August 9, 2021. The Church will welcome family and friends at 10 am and the service will begin at 11 am with



Reverend David Heltsley officiating. Burial will follow at New Carlisle Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Trostel,



Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of



sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com



