GOODMAN, Linda L.



Linda L. Goodman of Dayton, passed away January 15, 2022, at her home. She was born August 11, 1944, in Dayton to the late Victor and Helen (Campbell) Gooding. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her grandson, Christopher J. Weitz and her brothers, Tommy and Ronnie Gooding.



She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert "Bob" Goodman, Sr.; children, Theresa (John) Michalos, Pamela (Joe) Weitz and Robert "Bob" (Heidi) Goodman, Jr.; grandchildren, Johnny and Sophie Michalos, Kyle (Kayla) Bias, Kelsey (Daniel) Smith, Josie Weitz, Bobby, Brendan and Brady Goodman; great-grandchildren, Christian and June Bias with sister, Sadie on the way; lifelong best friend, Mary Rutz and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends.



Mom was the best cook and baker. She poured her love into her children and her grandchildren. Mom had a sweet tooth like no other and was partial to donuts. Linda worked and retired from PNC Investments after many years of service. She enjoyed walking around Cox Arboretum looking at all the beautiful flowers, butterflies and birds.



Family will receive guests from 10 AM until 12 PM on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon with Pastor Aaron Chivington officiating. Interment will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton.



The family requests mask be worn during the visitation and service due to the current health of family members.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Cox Arboretum Metro Parks, in Linda's memory.



To share a memory of Linda or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

