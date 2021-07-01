springfield-news-sun logo
GOODE, Doris Jean

Doris Jean Goode, of Centerville, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at St. Leonard's Retirement

Village - Memory Care.

She was born on August 19, 1923, in Dayton, to Mamie and Isaac Fisher.

She married A. Stanley Goode on May 13, 1943. He preceded her in death in 2011 after 68 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Ervin and Robert Fisher.

Doris is survived by her sons, James (Jan), Stan (Susan), Keith, Mark (Gail) and daughter Gloria Thornton; grandchildren

Angela Barcus (Bryan), Todd Goode (Abbi), Julie Goode, Emily Mullen (Scott), Kristina Goode, Justin Goode (Sylvie), Jeffery Goode, Stacy Burns (Mark), Amanda Krbec (Zach), Rebecca St. Clair (Rett), 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Family Service to be held at Miami Valley Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel on Friday, July 02, 2021, at 11am with

interment to follow.

Arrangements entrusted to Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home Condolences and fond memories may be shared at


www.DaytonFunerals.com


