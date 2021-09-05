GOODALL, Jason T.



47, of Liberty Township, OH, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021, at University Hospital in Cincinnati. He was a financial advisor with Ameriprise



Financial and a comedian,



performing at the Redmoor, Funny Bone and other comedy clubs. He was a member of Grace Chapel in Mason, OH; Kingdom Advisors and Greater Cincinnati/Dayton Comedy Team. Jason is survived by his wife, Kelli (Zubler) Goodall; parents, George and Scarlett (Adams) Goodall; brothers-in-law, Thomas (Vicki) and David (late Renee) Zubler; sister-in-law, Cammie Norris; nieces,



Brittany, Gracie and Tabitha; nephew, Adam; uncles and aunts, Steve and Jenny Goodall, Nancy and Dennis Murphy and Tim Adams; several cousins and many friends; fur babies, Meat and Griffen, along with Sassy, his African grey parrot. A Memorial visitation/Celebration of Life will be held on



Sunday, September 19 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm with services



following at Grace Chapel, 406 4th Avenue, Mason, OH 45040. Masks are advised to be worn during the visitation and



service. Memorials are suggested to Ohio Pug Rescue, Inc., 3825 Strack Road, Columbus, Ohio 43207. Online condolences to dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home is serving the the Goodall family.

