GONZALEZ, Maria Santos Hernandez



88, of Springfield, passed away August 21, 2021, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born October 22, 1932, in Hebbronville, Texas, daughter of the late Tersio and Severrina Hernandez. In addition to her parents, Maria was preceded in death by one son, Manuel; one daughter, Teresa; one granddaughter, Shannon; one grandson, Reynaldo; three sisters, Paula, Marie, and Pepa; and seven brothers, Valentin, Vidal, Higinio, Lalo, Chicho, Nicolas, and Eluterio. She is survived by six sons, Jose, Gilbert Jr., Juan, Paul, Luther, and Mario, all of Springfield; two daughters, Mrs.



Gloria Gonzalez Carrillo and Felipe Carrillo of Springfield and Mrs. Sandy Gonzalez Farris and Terry Farris of Enon, OH; one brother, Jose (Lucia) Hernandez of California; ex-husband and friend, Gilbert Sr.; 80 grandkids; and 13 great-grandkids.



Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 p.m. Condolences may be shared at



