Goncy (Conley), Josephine Mae
GONCY, Josephine Mae, age 94, passed away November 27,
2024. She was born on January 6, 1930 in Tariff, WV, Roane
Co. to Homer and Vadia (Fields) Conley. She grew up in a
rural family with nine brothers and sisters. She was educated
at the local grade school and graduated from Spencer High
School. She then worked as a supervisor at a sweater factory for many years. After moving to Washington D.C., she
worked as a buyer for Woodford and Loafers, then for Sears
where she set up the hosiery department. She moved to Dayton, OH when she married Steve Goncy, went back to work
for Sears and retired after 19 ½ years there. Joe was active in
and Past President of both the VFW Lodge 2800 and Moose
Lodge 79 and was Grand President of Cooties. She is survived
by one remaining brother, Homer (Carol) Conley; nieces and
nephews, Mike (Becky) Conley, John David (Becky) Smith,
Thomas (Brenda) Smith, Robin Crispin, Natasha Conley and
Matt Smith; as well as numerous great and great-great nieces
and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers
and sisters: Helen, Mac, Lewis, Harley, Hallie, Imogene and
Jack, and three nephews: Timothy J Conley, Mark J Conley
and Steven L Conley. A visitation for Josephine will be held
Saturday, December 7, 2024 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at
Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave,
Dayton, Ohio 45420, followed by a funeral service at 10:30
AM.
Funeral Home Information
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH
45420