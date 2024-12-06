Goncy, Josephine

Goncy (Conley), Josephine Mae

GONCY, Josephine Mae, age 94, passed away November 27,

2024. She was born on January 6, 1930 in Tariff, WV, Roane

Co. to Homer and Vadia (Fields) Conley. She grew up in a

rural family with nine brothers and sisters. She was educated

at the local grade school and graduated from Spencer High

School. She then worked as a supervisor at a sweater factory for many years. After moving to Washington D.C., she

worked as a buyer for Woodford and Loafers, then for Sears

where she set up the hosiery department. She moved to Dayton, OH when she married Steve Goncy, went back to work

for Sears and retired after 19 ½ years there. Joe was active in

and Past President of both the VFW Lodge 2800 and Moose

Lodge 79 and was Grand President of Cooties. She is survived

by one remaining brother, Homer (Carol) Conley; nieces and

nephews, Mike (Becky) Conley, John David (Becky) Smith,

Thomas (Brenda) Smith, Robin Crispin, Natasha Conley and

Matt Smith; as well as numerous great and great-great nieces

and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers

and sisters: Helen, Mac, Lewis, Harley, Hallie, Imogene and

Jack, and three nephews: Timothy J Conley, Mark J Conley

and Steven L Conley. A visitation for Josephine will be held

Saturday, December 7, 2024 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at

Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave,

Dayton, Ohio 45420, followed by a funeral service at 10:30

AM.

