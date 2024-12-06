Goncy (Conley), Josephine Mae



GONCY, Josephine Mae, age 94, passed away November 27,



2024. She was born on January 6, 1930 in Tariff, WV, Roane



Co. to Homer and Vadia (Fields) Conley. She grew up in a



rural family with nine brothers and sisters. She was educated



at the local grade school and graduated from Spencer High



School. She then worked as a supervisor at a sweater factory for many years. After moving to Washington D.C., she



worked as a buyer for Woodford and Loafers, then for Sears



where she set up the hosiery department. She moved to Dayton, OH when she married Steve Goncy, went back to work



for Sears and retired after 19 ½ years there. Joe was active in



and Past President of both the VFW Lodge 2800 and Moose



Lodge 79 and was Grand President of Cooties. She is survived



by one remaining brother, Homer (Carol) Conley; nieces and



nephews, Mike (Becky) Conley, John David (Becky) Smith,



Thomas (Brenda) Smith, Robin Crispin, Natasha Conley and



Matt Smith; as well as numerous great and great-great nieces



and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers



and sisters: Helen, Mac, Lewis, Harley, Hallie, Imogene and



Jack, and three nephews: Timothy J Conley, Mark J Conley



and Steven L Conley. A visitation for Josephine will be held



Saturday, December 7, 2024 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at



Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave,



Dayton, Ohio 45420, followed by a funeral service at 10:30



AM.



