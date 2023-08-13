Goldflies, Gary X.



GOLDFLIES, Gary X., age 75, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at his residence. Gary was the owner of JCS Enterprises and longtime member of Temple Israel. He had a huge passion for cars and bikes, especially the classics. He loved lunching, riding his bicycle, the color black, big furry hats, crazy sunglasses and he had a huge love for animals. The world is infinitely less fun without our sweet GXG in it.







Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Iris Schwartz Goldflies; his beloved parents, Benjamin & Joan Goldflies and his sister, Candace Goldflies. He is survived by his daughter, Iris (Casey) Goldflies Garman; sister, Shelly (John) Hickman; brother, Greer Goldflies; grandchildren, Lola & Ava Harvey, Allison, Branden & Logan Garman; great-grandson, Archer; nephew, Benjamin Hickman; niece, Anne Hickman; devoted family friend, Brenda Osborn and many other relatives and friends.



Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Riverview Cemetery, 1809 West Schantz Avenue at 12 Noon on Monday, August 14, 2023 with Rabbi Karen Bodney-Halasz officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton or the Humane Society of Dayton in Gary's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, North Main Street Chapel.



