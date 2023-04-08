Golden, Norwood Earl



Norwood E. Golden born 08 AUG 1934 to Willie & Harriet Golden of Tyler, Texas, peacefully passed at Hospice of Dayton 23 MARCH 2023.



He received his BS degree from Butler College of Tyler, Texas in May of 1956. Masters Degree from Central State University of Wilberforce, Ohio, 1968 and Masters Degree from Wright State University, 1972. During his senior year he met his loving wife Grace E. Land and subsequently wed 26 DEC 1957. After graduation from Butler College, he served two years in the army; where played football and was honorably discharged NOV 1958.



They were blessed with three sons: LaDon, Roderick and Norwood R. Thus resulting in seven grandchildren (Daviye, Bryce, Christina, Roderick II, Brooklynn, Jonas, Marvis and Masada) and two great-grandchildren.



His teaching career began in Texas, including Terrell, Laneville and Cushing. He migrated to Xenia in 1966. As a teacher for five years, he also coached football and track. Then assistant principal of Central JH (5 yrs) and retired as principal of Warner JH for 10 yrs. He enjoyed gardening and traveling. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and season ticket holder for over twenty years.



He was preceded in death by his parents. Siblings Hiawatha, Willie R. Sherman and Lena. His wife Grace and grandson Roderick II. Surviving siblings Alice Moore, Gloria, Bettye Jo, Connie and Evelyn.



Private services have been held. Arrangements have been entrusted to McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia, Ohio.

