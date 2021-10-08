GOLDEN, Kamell P.



Kamell P. Golden, 15, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away September 30, 2021. He was born November 18, 2005, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Celeste Sparks and Gerrod Golden. Kamell was a freshman at Springfield High School. His memory will be cherished by his parents, Celeste Sparks and Gerrod (Shalicia) Golden;



sisters, Lavender Sparks, Geniya Golden, Jadelynn Person, Jazlynn Person and Dae'Shna Golden; brothers, Martez Sparks, Onyx Person, Olyn Person, Oryn Person, Kwanye Person, Kyzaah Person, Gerrod Golden Jr., and Jayden Darden; grandparents, Martha Posey, James King, Lynda Golden and George (Virginia) Golden; aunts, Pearl (Larry) Jones, Jasmine Wilson, Dione (Ronald) Bouye and Rochelle Martin; uncles, Dale



Wilson and Justin King; step-father, Otis Person; special friend, Ka'Miyah "Mookie" Robinson and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 4 p.m. until the time of service at 6 p.m. in St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be Monday, October 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com

