GOFFE, Ronald Lee



Age 84 of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at home. He was born January 11, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, to Casper and Dorothy (Ping) Goffe. Ronald married Barbara Elliott on



September 3, 1960, in Kettering, OH, at Fairmont Presbyterian Church.



Ron is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barb; two sons,



Gregory A. (Sue Ann) Goffe and John A. (Denise) Goffe; four grandchildren, Daniel and Alicia Goffe and Dillon and Kaitlynn; a twin brother, Donald Goffe; a sister, Janet (Don) Schafer; a sister-in-law, Joan Goffe; and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James H. and Jerry Allen Goffe; three sisters, Marjorie Eloise Hill, Hazel Wilene Doxey and infant sister Judy Rae Goffe.



Ron graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1955 and went to work at Homestead Federal Savings and Loan right after high school. He was the Vice President of Atta-Boy Oil Company in Dayton before returning to Homestead Federal. After Homestead Federal's acquisition he worked at various jobs until his retirement from H.G. Holdings in 2018. Ron was an avid fisherman and loved to play golf. He was a multi sport athlete and loved following all sports, especially the Dayton Dragons. Ron enjoyed singing in the choir at Fairhaven Church where Barb and he were members. He liked to spend time with his family, especially vacationing at Indian Lake and spending time with them at Greene County Fish and Game.



Private Services will be held at Fairhaven Church at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 27, 2021. You can participate via Livestream by visiting:



https://bit.ly/2P2a2UU...right click on the link, copy it to your web browser to view.



Burial will follow the services at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek, OH.



To leave a memory of Ron or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com. The Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel is caring for Ron and his family.

