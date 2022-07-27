GOENS, Amy

springfield-news-sun logo
Amy Lynn Goens "Momma", age 52, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022. Amy served in the Army. She is survived by her mother, Velma Johnson; sisters Angela, Tina, and Zina; brother David; and numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephew, cousins and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church, 142 Olive Road, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation begins at 11:00 and the Service begins at 1:00.

