GOENS, Amy Lynn



"Momma"



Amy Lynn Goens "Momma", age 52, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022. Amy served in the Army. She is survived by her mother, Velma Johnson; sisters Angela, Tina, and Zina; brother David; and numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephew, cousins and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church, 142 Olive Road, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation begins at 11:00 and the Service begins at 1:00.

