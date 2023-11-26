GOECKE, Robert J.



GOECKE, Robert J., age 88, of Vandalia, passed away Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Bob retired as a Chief Master Sergeant from the U.S. Air Force and worked in civil service at WPAFB for over thirty years. He was a member of Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 3724, a 1954 graduate of Chaminade High School and attended the University of Cincinnati.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kathy Shively and brother, Kenny Goecke. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Frances J. Goecke; daughter & son-in-law, Tricia & Greg Potts, daughter, Susan Moser ; sister, Jan Hoeflinger; sister-in-law, Donna Goecke; brother-in-law, Anthony (Mary Lou) Krystofik; grandchildren, Andrea, Ben, Meghan, Dustin & Jessica; 11 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday, December 1, 2023 at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 954 N. Maple Ave, Fairborn, OH. The family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike from 5-7 PM Thursday, November 30, 2023. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus in Bob's memory.



